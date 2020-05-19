|
BURKE, Jean B. (Berry) Formerly of Lynnfield & Lynn, May 17, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late John V. Burke, loving mother of Sharon Stephson of CA, Deborah Imbrescia and her husband, Frank of Lynnfield, Theresa Desautels and her husband, Neil of Lynnfield, Andrea Walsh and her husband, Eugene of Marietta, GA, Marguerite Negri and her husband Ralph of Peabody, and Lisa Coulouris and her husband, James of Reading, John Burke and his wife, Julie of Beverly and Daniel Burke of Lynn, grandmother of Frank, Kathryn, Nicole, Rachel, Erin, Lindsey, Jacqueline, John and Lauren, great-grandmother of Rocco, Leo, Anthony, Lucy, Natalia and Lillian, two brothers, Carl Berry of Ipswich and Amos Berry of Lynn. She was also the sister of the late Roberta Nunziato, Arlene Pallleschi, Robert, Alan, Frank and Alfred Berry. There will be a drive-up visitation held on Saturday, May 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Everyone is asked to enter the parking lot of the funeral home via the entrance on Lynn St., and then a staff member will direct you accordingly. We ask everyone to REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLES, in accordance with the social distancing rules described by federal, state, and local officials. Services will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020