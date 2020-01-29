|
CHIN, Jean B. (Lee) Of Needham, formerly of Newton and Cambridge, January 28, 2020. Wife of Harry Chin. Mother of Gary L. Chin (Cara) of Portland, OR, Laurence D. Chin (Judy) and Jason H. Chin (Irene), all of Needham. Grandmother of Ryan, Brendan, Madeleine, Garrett, Brady and Mia. Sister of Nellie Wong (Edward) of Waltham, Robert Lee (Maureen) of Sudbury, Eveline Tierney (Paul) of Bristol, ME and the late Victor and Arthur Lee, Helen Jew and Ann Wong. Also survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jean's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, January 31st from 4 to 8 pm, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1st in Saint Joseph's Church, 1382 Highland Avenue, Needham, at 10 am. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Memorials in her name may be made to The Center at the Heights, 300 Hillside Ave., Needham Heights, MA 02494. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020