JEAN BARBARA DEGIACOMO

JEAN BARBARA DEGIACOMO Obituary
DeGIACOMO, Jean Barbara Passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA on May 28, 2020 at age 93. Jean was born the youngest of three children to Mary Brugnoni and John Piotti and grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. She received an A.B. in Chemistry from Radcliffe College in 1947 and married fellow Bostonian and attorney Robert James DeGiacomo in 1950. They raised five children together and had a life full of love and adventure. Jean will be dearly remembered for her grace, her infinite patience, and her legendary cooking, and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children and their extended families. Jean was laid to rest with her beloved husband Robert at Tahoma National Cemetery. No Services are planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
