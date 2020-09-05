BARRETT, Jean (Murphy) Of Westwood, MA, Jean (Murphy) Barrett passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at the age of fifty-three following a courageous battle against a lengthy illness.
Beloved wife of Richard J. Barrett of Westwood, MA. Cherished mother of Michael, Catherine, Caroline, and Elizabeth. Jean was the devoted daughter of Robert and Kathleen Murphy of Harwichport, MA. Dear sister to Michael Murphy and his wife Nicole of Westfield, NJ, Peter Murphy and his wife Meredith of Duxbury, MA, Joseph Murphy and his wife Anna of Harwich, MA, and James Murphy and his wife Jill of Bridgewater, NJ. Jean was a loving aunt to her 18 nieces and nephews.
Raised in Westfield, NJ, Jean graduated from Westfield High School in 1985 and from Boston College in 1989 where she studied art history. While devoting her time and energy to raising four wonderful children, Jean also gave of herself to causes in which she deeply believed, especially the health and special needs of children. Jean was an advisor to Franciscan Children's Hospital and the Cotting School and served on the Disability Commission for the Town of Westwood. She was an active parishioner at Saint Denis Parish in Westwood, MA where she taught CCD classes for many years. Jean was most happy surrounded by her family and friends, either on summer vacation in Harwichport, hosting countless Boston College football tailgates, or golfing with the Ladies Nine Holers at Charles River Country Club. Jean lived every day of her life with an open and full heart, a bright smile, and a great sense of optimism. She loved, and was loved by, many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8th at 12pm at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury. All are invited to attend and reminded to please wear masks and adhere to social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Jean's memory and sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care. Those remembrance gifts can be sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-faber.org
Jean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617 -323-5600