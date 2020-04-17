|
MacDOUGALL, Jean Barrows Age 94, died peacefully on April 15, 2020 from natural causes at the JML Care Center in Falmouth. Born in Brockton, MA, she was the daughter of Howard F. Barrows and Marion F. Barrows. Wife of the late Colin B. MacDougall. She is survived by her daughters, Ann L. MacDougall of New York, NY, and Patricia L. MacDougall, also of New York, NY (who was with her in her final days), Ann's husband Jules P. Kaufman and Jean's granddaughters Cameron E. Kaufman and Charlotte E. Kaufman and Charlotte's husband Cesar Balladares Oleas. In addition to her beloved husband Colin, she was preceded in passing by her sisters Shirley Barrows Thorpe, Carol Barrows Arnault, and Norma Barrows, and her brother Loren Barrows. She is deeply mourned by Janet A. Barrows, of Englewood, CO, and John R. Barrows, of Little Silver, NJ, the children of Loren Barrows, who following the untimely passing of their parents in 1971, became legal wards of Mr. and Mrs. MacDougall. They are joined in mourning by their spouses Gary Roffe (Janet), Elizabeth Barrows (John) and Jean's grandchildren Caroline and Zachariah Roffe, children of Janet and Gary. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. As with Colin, Jean's ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony on a future date when travel is safe and permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Falmouth Hospital Auxiliary, 100 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540, or the Home for Little Wanderers in Boston, MA thehome.org For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020