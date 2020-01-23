|
|
PRATT, Jean Bates Active in Wayland town government and community organizations for much of her long life, died at home on January 16. She was 101 years old. She served on the Wayland Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning By-law Committee, and Town Charter Commission, and dug into the complicated job of codifying the town's by-laws. She was a member of the First Parish in Wayland, where she served as parish clerk and helped organize rummage sales. She was a member of the League of Women Voters since 1954, never missed a town meeting, and voted in every presidential election since 1940. Last year, she was invited to the State House in Boston to be recognized as one of the "Unsung Heroines of Massachusetts." Born and raised in Cohasset, MA, she was married for 61 years to John J. Pratt, Jr., also of Cohasset, who died in 2001. She is survived by daughter Judith and son-in-law Tom Bruce of Ithaca, NY, daughter Joanna and son-in-law Steve Samuels of Washington, DC, and grandchildren Evan Samuels of Washington, DC and Vanessa Cheshier of Centreville, VA. A Celebration of her Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the League of Women Voters of Wayland, LWVW, PO Box 9, Wayland, MA 01778, the Sudbury Valley Trustees, www.svtweb.org the Children's Defense Fund, www.childrensdefense.org or your favorite community music or arts program. Arrangements entrusted for the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020