ANDERSON, Jean C. Of Abington, formerly of Dorchester, November 14, 2019, age 79. Loving wife of Karl A. Anderson of Abington. Loving mother of Mark Anderson of Abington, Lisa Anderson of Abington, and Michael Anderson and wife Joyce of NH. Loving sister of Barbara Kehoe of Lakeville, Linda Difonte of Pepperell, and the late Helen Healy. Beloved grandmother of Amber and Autumn Anderson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Wednesday, November 20 at 10am. Visitation Tuesday, 5 to 8pm. Interment Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guestbook, quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019