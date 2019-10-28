|
|
FUNK, Jean C. Of Wakefield, Oct. 26. Wife of the late Albert F. Funk. Mother of Paul A. Funk and his late wife Marie of W. Harwich, Charles R. Funk and wife Maureen, Cheryl A. Farrell and husband James, and Linda J. Moses and husband Robert all of Wakefield. Sister of the late Helen Delano, Frank Yazinka, Fanny Perry, Sophie Crocker, Henrietta Geoghegan and Henry Yazinka. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215. For obit/directions and guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019