IMBORNONE, Jean C. (Young) Of Medford, March 17, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Imbornone. Loving mother of Thomas E. Imbornone of Medford, James F. and his wife Juliana Imbornone of Methuen and the late Donna J. Franey. Sister of Ann Lambert of Kittery, ME and Ellen Faletra of Somerville. Grandmother of Michael, Valerie, Carina and Alexander. Great-grandmother of Cormac, Nailah, Grant, Jordan and Maeve. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020