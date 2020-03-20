Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN IMBORNONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN C. (YOUNG) IMBORNONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN C. (YOUNG) IMBORNONE Obituary
IMBORNONE, Jean C. (Young) Of Medford, March 17, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Imbornone. Loving mother of Thomas E. Imbornone of Medford, James F. and his wife Juliana Imbornone of Methuen and the late Donna J. Franey. Sister of Ann Lambert of Kittery, ME and Ellen Faletra of Somerville. Grandmother of Michael, Valerie, Carina and Alexander. Great-grandmother of Cormac, Nailah, Grant, Jordan and Maeve. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -