JEAN CARUSO
JEAN (GUARINO) CARUSO

JEAN (GUARINO) CARUSO

JEAN (GUARINO) CARUSO Obituary
CARUSO, Jean (Guarino) of Lexington. April 4th, 2020. She was 104 years old. Beloved wife of the late Marcello Caruso. Loving mother of John Caruso and his wife Susan of Lexington, Joan MacEachern of CT, formerly of Arlington, and the late Carole Lyman and Marsha Caruso. Devoted grandmother of 15, also survived by many great-grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by 3 sisters and 1 brother. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, services and burial are private. A memorial will be planned for the future. Memorial donations may be made to the Winchester Nursing Home, 223 Swanton St., Winchester, MA 01890. To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
