NICKERSON, Jean Clair (Kenrick) Of Groveland, formerly of Reading, May 23, 2019, at age 68. Beloved and devoted mother of Jennifer Bell and her husband Michael. Cherished Nana of Nicole Holtsberg-Bell and Samantha Bell. Dear sister of Beryl Wray and her husband Richard and Marjorie Libitz and her husband Michael. Loving daughter of the late Charles A. Kenrick Jr. and Gertrude (Bryan) Kenrick. Warm and caring "Nana Jean" to many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Service Celebrating Jean's Eternal Life will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 11am in the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Tuesday, May 28th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Jean's memory to the and , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 - 3049. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile Family



