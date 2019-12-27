Boston Globe Obituaries
JEAN CLAUDE LABATHE Obituary
LABATHE, Jean Claude December 23, of Canton, husband of the late Lucas (Sebastien) Labathe. Father of Myrmonde Baron of Mattapan and Clauda St. Fleur of Randolph. Brother of Sergo Labathe and Mariette Labathe, both of Hyde Park. Magalie Labathe and Evans Labathe, both of Canton and Elsie Labathe of Boston, Philomene Labathe of FL and the late Claudette Labathe, Wilfrid Labathe, Saurel Labathe and Louimene Labathe. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Angela's Church, Mattapan, Saturday, January 4, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Friday, January 3, 5-8pm. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be sent to -Boston, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
