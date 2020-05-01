Boston Globe Obituaries
CUNNINGHAM, Jean (Ganey) Of Wakefield, formerly of Wilmington, April 29, 2020, at age 64. Devoted mother of Shannon J. Robins and her husband Jason of Weston, and Chris M. Cunningham and his husband John Renner of Seattle, WA. Cherished daughter of Janet (Doucette) Ganey and the late Carol Ganey. Beloved sister of Judy Strasnick and her partner Randheer Shailam of Beverly, Karen Carideo and her husband Frank of Rowley, Brett Ganey of Charlotte, NC, and Michael Ganey of Rowley. Proud and doting Nana of Levi, Charlie, and Ellie Robins. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jean dedicated her 40-year career to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where she served as a staff nurse and most recently in nurse management. Due to current public health restrictions, services will be private. Donations in Jean's honor may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at https://www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/make-a-memorial-or-tribute-gift/ Please direct gift to breast cancer under women's cancers. You may express your condolences online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
