JEAN DENNETT KISPERT
KISPERT, Jean Dennett Age 99, died in her peaceful, beloved old house on Cape Cod, close to the noon hour on Sunday, November 8.

She heroically coped with congestive heart failure the last few years of her life and many thanks go out to the wonderful caregivers who made it possible for her to stay in her home. Years ago, Jean graduated from the Chamberlin School of Retailing but spent most of her life volunteering in churches, schools, the P.E.O. and the Boston Union. A neighbor once described Jean as a "gentle soul" with a quiet inner strength. A kind word for all those she met, Jean was a source of encouragement to many people. Jean was the proud mother of two sons and faithful wife of 66 years to her husband, Edwin Kispert.

Preceding her in death were her father Jean Dennett, mother Drusilla Dennett, brother David Dennett, son David Kispert, and husband Edwin. Survivors include her son Peter Kispert (Karen), daughter-in-law Nicky Kurz, 3 grandchildren, Chip Kispert (Tammy), Katie Kispert (Michael), and Carly Boyd (Chris), as well as one great-grandchild, Ella Kispert.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at:

ccgfuneralhome.com/locations/harwich

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
