HUGHES, Jean Douglas A longtime resident of Duxbury, passed away from Alzheimer's on June 9, 2020. Jean, nee Eberhard, was born in Cambridge, MA, on January 11, 1928 to Margaret Schubarth Eberhard and Walter Eberhard. She grew up in Waltham, MA with her older brothers Walter and Kenneth. She graduated from Wheaton College, as a Math major, with Music as her minor. She followed up after graduation with a secretarial course of study at Katharine Gibbs, and later continued her studies at Hofstra University, earning a Master's degree in elementary education. She taught second grade in NY. She met the love of her life, Robert Eugene Hughes, on a blind double date in NY in 1949. They were married on December 17, 1949. She and Bob have spent 70 happy years devoted to each other and the family they raised together across two states and three countries. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, daughter Annette and son-in-law Richard, daughter Alexia and partner John, son Glenn and daughter-in-law Shelley, son Stephen and daughter-in-law Carmella, four grandchildren, Kathryn and husband Dan, Douglas and wife Jessica, Gregory and wife Emilie, and Jeannette and partner Josh, and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Liam. Dance was always a passionate part of her life, beginning with ballet and tap lessons at the age of two. Jean also danced for the USO during World War II. In later years, she enjoyed many a season at the Boston Ballet and enjoyed Swan Lake and Giselle to her last days. Her interests included bridge, Scrabble, bowling, crossword puzzles, croquet, skiing, ping pong, family card games, and travel. Jean embraced the opportunities and challenges of setting up households on three continents, creating a warm home life for all 4 children and extended family in Long Island, NY, twice in England, Lebanon, Pittsburgh and Duxbury. When she and Bob settled in Duxbury, after his retirement, she became an active member, committee leader and volunteer at North Community Church. She was a good Christian who embodied all its virtues. Disciplined, organized, and self-effacing, Jean never had an unkind word to say. She was a devoted wife and mother, and beloved by countless friends and family across the world. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of her Life and Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Community Church, P.O. Box 2, Marshfield Hills, MA 02051 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Jean's family is grateful to the Newfield House for its exemplary and compassionate care. For online guestbook, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020