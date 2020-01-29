Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
JEAN E. (STUNTZNER) DECATUR

JEAN E. (STUNTZNER) DECATUR Obituary
DECATUR, Jean E. (Stuntzner) Of Walpole, formerly of Westwood, Jan. 26. Beloved wife of the late Richard G., and dear mother of Kenneth R., and his wife Sally, of S. Portland, ME, Janet E. Snell, and her husband Robert, of Hanson, and Carol J. Hawes of Westwood. Loving grandmother of John Snell, Sara Snell, Nicholas Hawes, Jonathan Hawes, Katy Rand, and Libby Derrig. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Louis Karl Stuntzner, Jr. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MSPCC, 3815 Washington St., #2, Boston, MA 02130, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
