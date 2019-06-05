LYON. Jean E. Age 93, of Nashua, passed away peacefully on June 4, with family by her side, while under the compassionate care of The Hunt Community and Home Health and Hospice staff.



She was born in Waltham, MA, on March 9, 1926, a daughter of the late Charles & Sarah J. (Buckle) Leishman. She was raised and educated in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School, class of 1944.



Mrs. Lyon had lived in Nashua for the last 12 years and formerly resided in Moultonborough for 20 years and Amherst for 23 years.



She had been employed at the Waltham Watch Company, leaving that job to raise her children with her husband Elliot P. Lyon, Sr. She spent many years lovingly tending to the needs of her family while at the same time, volunteering much of her time to organizations such as the Amherst Junior Women's Club (charter member), Supervisors of the Checklist in both Amherst and Moultonborough, Jack & Jill Kindergarten and Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center, and the Loon Preservation Committee. Jean and Elliot were honored as Amherst Citizens of the Year in 1987.



Mrs. Lyon was previously a member of the Church of Our Savior, Milford, and later the Trinity Episcopal Church of Meredith.



Mrs. Lyon enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, hearty laughs with friends and cherished moments with her family.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Elliot P. Lyon, Sr., brothers Charles Leishman, Jr. and Russell Leishman, sisters Elizabeth Nolan, Marjorie Cannistraro, Dorothy Wood, and Ruth O'Brien.



Family members include a sister, Barbara Damoiseau, and three sons, Elliot P. Lyon, Jr. (Chip) and his wife, Dawn of Wolfeboro, NH, Peter Lyon and his wife, Elizabeth (Lisa) of Amherst, Douglas Lyon of Wilton; five grandchildren, Nathan Lyon and his wife, Susanne, Charles Lyon, Erik Lyon and his wife Aida, Alexander Lyon and Rebecca Lyon; three great-grandchildren, Mitchell Lyon, Cameron Lyon, and Margaret Lyon; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no Visiting Hours. A private Memorial Service and burial at Meadowview Cemetery, Amherst, will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The Hunt Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Hunt Community; 10 Allds St., Nashua, NH 03060 or The Loon Preservation Committee, P. O. Box 604; Moultonborough, NH 03254.



The Smith & Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please go to smith-heald.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019