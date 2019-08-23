Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JEAN F. (LANDRY) FILLIOS

JEAN F. (LANDRY) FILLIOS Obituary
FILLIOS, Jean F. (Landry) Of Arlington, August 22nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Angelo "Sonny" J. Fillios. Devoted mother of Cheryl (Kenney) Towne of Arlington. Loving grandmother of Marisa Towne of San Jose, CA. Sister of William Landry and the late Eleanor Doe. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29th from 10 – 11 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, followed by a service in the Funeral Home at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
