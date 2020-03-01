|
DONOVAN, Jean (Doucette) (Ferren) Age 82, of Bristol, NH, formerly of Lancaster, Arlington, Lexington, and Reading, MA, passed away on February 24, 2020. Mother of the late Mark Ferren of St. Thomas, USVI and of Carley Ferren-Gardner and her husband, Rick Gardner, of Reading. Grandmother of Benjamin Gardner of Revere and Jacob Gardner of Reading. Wife of the late Gerald Donovan of Arlington. Daughter of the late Everett and Thelma (Roscoe) Doucette of Reading. Sister of the late Caren (Doucette) Estey of Pelham, NH. She is also survived by her loving partner of many years, Charles Oliver, of Bristol, NH and Mountain View, HI. Also survived by her large Donovan stepfamily and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, March 7th, at 11:30 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 239 Woburn Street, Reading, MA. A private family Burial will be held at a later date at the Eastwood Cemetery in Lancaster, MA. Charitable donations in Jean's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020