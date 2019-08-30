|
SCOLLY, Jean H. Age 82, of Londonderry, NH, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester, NH. She was born in Waltham, MA, on January 6, 1937, a daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine (Anderson) Welch. She had been a resident of Londonderry for the past 15 years, formerly living in Wakefield, MA. Jean was co-owner and an intricate part of Scolly Trucking in S. Boston, MA, where she wore many hats, including office manager/bookkeeper. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Scolly of Londonderry; five daughters, Linda Cain of Bradford, MA, Theresa Caprini and her husband Charles of Peabody, MA, Jean Marie Drago and her husband Mike of Derry, NH, Patricia Stilwell and her husband James of Norton, MA, and Karen Feldman and her husband Oleg of Wakefield, MA; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 4 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., LONDONDERRY. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00am, in the Funeral hHome, with cremation to follow. Private burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern NH Rescue Mission, 40 Chestnut St., Nashua, NH 03060, or to Teen Challenge NH, 147 Laurel St., Manchester, NH 03103. To send a condolence or for more info, please visit, peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019