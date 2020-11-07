1/
JEAN H. (HAROLDSON) ZIEGLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZIEGLER, Jean H. (Haroldson) Age 95, formerly of Topsfield, MA died Nov. 3, 2020 at her home in Concord, MA with family by her side. Wife of the late Walter H. Ziegler. Survived by son James Ziegler and wife Gale (Gardiner, ME), daughter Robin Ziegler and husband Jim Smith (Westford, MA) and daughter Laurel Buckley, her husband Tim, and grandson Andrew J. Buckley (Maynard, MA); and daughter-in-law Susan Squires (Newburyport, MA). In addition to her husband, Jean was predeceased by a son David, baby daughter Holly Elizabeth, and a brother, Dr. Olaf Haroldson, Jr. Due to the pandemic, a private family burial is planned, and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the future. Memorial donations can be made to either The National Audubon Society, online at audubon.org or to The Boston Symphony Orchestra, https://secure.bso.org/support/membership Please visit actonfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and photos.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved