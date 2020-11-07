ZIEGLER, Jean H. (Haroldson) Age 95, formerly of Topsfield, MA died Nov. 3, 2020 at her home in Concord, MA with family by her side. Wife of the late Walter H. Ziegler. Survived by son James Ziegler and wife Gale (Gardiner, ME), daughter Robin Ziegler and husband Jim Smith (Westford, MA) and daughter Laurel Buckley, her husband Tim, and grandson Andrew J. Buckley (Maynard, MA); and daughter-in-law Susan Squires (Newburyport, MA). In addition to her husband, Jean was predeceased by a son David, baby daughter Holly Elizabeth, and a brother, Dr. Olaf Haroldson, Jr. Due to the pandemic, a private family burial is planned, and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the future. Memorial donations can be made to either The National Audubon Society, online at audubon.org
or to The Boston Symphony Orchestra, https://secure.bso.org/support/membership
Please visit actonfuneralhome.com
for the full obituary and photos.