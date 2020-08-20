|
MONTAGU, Jean Ivan "Coco" Inventor and Entrepreneur Engineer, inventor, and serial entrepreneur Jean Montagu, known as Coco, died on Sunday, August 16th, at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 87. His wife of 59 years, Kyra Montagu, and their two sons, Sasha Montagu of Alberta, Canada, and Dominic Montagu of Berkeley, California, were with him. Born outside of Paris on July 9, 1933, Coco lived through the German occupation and the Allied bombing of the city; after the war ended, he studied at the famous Lycee Condorcet, where Marcel Proust had been a student and Jean Paul Sartre served on the faculty, creating a generation of young existentialists. After graduation, while he was still a teenager, Coco came to the US with his sister, learned English (while keeping a strong French accent), and studied at Brooklyn Polytech before transferring to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received a BS and an MS in mechanical engineering. He felt lifelong gratitude to MIT for taking a chance on him when he was a new immigrant with poor credentials and believed that the reception he received there, along with critical friendships he formed with other foreign students, changed the course of his life. In 1959, he met Kyra Gordon, a Canadian student at Radcliffe. They married in 1961 and settled in the Boston area, raising their two sons there. In 1967, Coco took the family to Brazil, where he taught engineering at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, building the first laser constructed in Latin America before traveling alone by VW to the tin mines of Rodonia in the remote Amazon area, a dangerous trip that was the source of many stories he told in later years. Endowed with a keen sense of business as well as a fertile imagination, Coco started a series of highly successful Boston companies based on his own inventions and patents, beginning with Mechanics for Electronics in the early 1960s, followed by General Scanning (which later merged with Lumonics), Genetic MicroSystems (later acquired by Affymetrics), Decision Biomarkers, and, at the age of 77, SerumDPT. He held over 50 patents on a widely diverse set of topics ranging from high-altitude jet-cooling systems to loudspeakers, magnetic resonance galvanometers, and blood-plasma separation medical diagnostic systems. Coco was a rare engineer able to imagine solutions to complex problems, design new systems, and see processes through to large-scale manufacturing and production. He inspired a generation of engineers, investors, managers, and partners who remained friends committed to him for years through many successful ventures. One of his favorite accomplishments was helping The Who, a British rock band, write with lasers on clouds of fog during concerts in London in the 1970s. Throughout his life Coco exhibited an unbridled curiosity about all kinds of things, from biology to geology; from history to economics. He spoke French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and English, and was seldom at home without a book nearby. He was widely known to his friends and colleagues for an exuberant sense of humor and his zest for adventure. Knowledgeable and witty, he was always interested in new ideas from others. He also welcomed the chance to share his experiences, and he served as a mentor to many young engineers and technicians as well as to graduate students from MIT. He was beloved by family and friends, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, supportive friend, and role-model for many. He is survived by his wife, Kyra Gordon Montagu, his two sons, Sasha and Dominic, his daughter-in-law, Diep Doan, and his grandchildren, Dylan and Silvana Montagu. The family has organized a small private Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 21st, and plan a larger Memorial when conditions allow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020