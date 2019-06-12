Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JEAN GETCHELL-FORBES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN L. GETCHELL-FORBES

JEAN L. GETCHELL-FORBES Obituary
GETCHELL-FORBES, Jean L. Age 79, of Concord, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Maynard C. Forbes. Loving mother Hilary Anne Curis-Osmer of Ayer, Hans Peter Kahn Curtis of Acton, and the late Christopher Michael Curtis, II. Devoted stepmother of Scott A. of NJ, Steven J. of CA, Peter J. of Pepperell and Andrew B. Forbes of Arlington. Sister of Nancy Martinson of IN. Also survived by her adored grandchildren, Donald A. Osmer, III, Kelly Ann, Laura, Stephen, Catherine, Juliann, Adam H. and Jonathan Forbes, great-granddaughter Maya, niece Karin Horner and nephew Stephen Martinson. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Jean on Friday, June 14, 2019 fro 4:00-7:00 pm in the parlor in the West Concord Union Church, 1317 Main St., CONCORD. Her Funeral Service will be held in the church on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 am. Interment Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Donations in her name may be made to the West Concord Union Church, Concord, MA 01742. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Jean L. GETCHELL-FORBES
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
