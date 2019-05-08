GRANARA, Jean L. Born on November 14, 1949 to William and Marguerite (Najarian) Conway, passed away on May 1, 2019. Jean was a resident of Norwell, MA and Bonita Springs, FL. She fought a difficult battle with brain cancer and passed in Hospice care in Florida. Jean is survived by her beloved husband of almost 35 years, Frank Granara, and her three children, Dean Kesaris, Frank Granara, and Michelle Granara. Jean also had four grandchildren, Alex, Gina, Charlie, and Hunter. Jean is a graduate of Rockland Mass High School and a former Miss Rockland. She loved her family, friends, life, and her dog, Brady. There was a lovely private service held in Florida on May 6, 2019, and there will also be a private Celebration of Jean's Life this summer. Please send donations in Jean's memory to Hope Healthcare.



Published in The Boston Globe from May 10 to May 11, 2019