Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN L. (ADAMS) HENRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN L. (ADAMS) HENRY Obituary
HENRY, Jean L. (Adams) Age 73, of Malden, MA, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. Jean was born on November 27, 1946 in Berbice, Guyana, the daughter of the late Wilfred Nathaniel Adams and Beryl Lenora Adams. She was the beloved mother of Nickey Henry, Audrey Taxter, and Denise Honoroff, and the dear sister of Jewel, Ralph, Lynette "Judy", Jemmie, Eon, Yvonne "Dolly", Ingrid, and Wendy. Judy, her identical twin sister, lovingly called her "Jeanie." Lucas, Chelsea, Isaiah, Joel, and Nina, her five cherished grandchildren, will miss their Granny. Jean was adored by her partner Isaac, and she was the loving Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Jean found joy and peace in cooking delicious meals for her family, taking care of her home and garden, and listening to music. Beautiful, warm, funny, and generous, Jean's quiet spirit will be forever missed by all who cooked with her, laughed with her, gardened with her, danced with her, and were blessed to be a part of her life. Expressions of love for Jean can be made by planting something beautiful in your own garden. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Hebrew SeniorLife to support the dedicated healthcare workers in the Memory Unit who lovingly cared for Jean. give.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be held privately for the immediate family at Folsom Funeral Home. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Jean L. (Adams) HENRY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -