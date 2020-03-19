Home

JEAN L. LEWIS

JEAN L. LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, Jean L. Age 95, of Quincy, passed away March 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Michael J. Lewis. Devoted mother of John Jones of Maine and the late Diana Fleming. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Due to current health conditions, Services will be private. Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. For more information and online condolences, please visit

www.HamelLydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020
