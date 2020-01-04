Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN LORENZEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN L. (PETERS) LORENZEN


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN L. (PETERS) LORENZEN Obituary
LORENZEN, Jean L. (Peters) Of Waltham. January 2, 2020. Wife of the late William A. Lorenzen. Mother of Barbara A. Houldsworth (Ronald) of Bow, NH, William A. "Rusty" Lorenzen, Jr. (Sharon) and John E. Lorenzen (Terry) of Windham, ME. Sister of the late Bernita Berry and Noreen Ballentine. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jean's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Tuesday, January 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM and again on Wednesday morning where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to , 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 205, Newton, MA 03901 or Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -