LORENZEN, Jean L. (Peters) Of Waltham. January 2, 2020. Wife of the late William A. Lorenzen. Mother of Barbara A. Houldsworth (Ronald) of Bow, NH, William A. "Rusty" Lorenzen, Jr. (Sharon) and John E. Lorenzen (Terry) of Windham, ME. Sister of the late Bernita Berry and Noreen Ballentine. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jean's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Tuesday, January 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM and again on Wednesday morning where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to , 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 205, Newton, MA 03901 or Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020