TRAMMELL, Jean L. (Drolette) Of Topsfield, age 86, June 19, 2019. Jean was a loving mother to Mitch Trammell and his wife, Deborah Croxon-Trammell of Salem, Russ Trammell and his wife, Carol Salerno of Lynn and Cynthia Bowman and her late husband, Mark Bowman of Topsfield. Devoted "Gram" to Laura and Sean Bowman and Lindsay, Rachael and Anna Trammell; her cousin, John O'Neil, extended family, Brian and Hazel Croxon and Michael Morin. Visiting Hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services following will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , c/o , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or the , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019