LORUSSO, Jean "Gina" Age 75, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Cherished daughter of the late Alfonso and Filomena (Cuoco) Cautillo. Beloved wife of the late Rocco LoRusso. Loving mother of Anthony LoRusso, Josephine Halloran and her husband Timothy, Jean Dragone, Milan LoRusso and Vincent LoRusso. Adored grandmother of Jessica, Dario, Meaghan, Dante, Maya, Madison and great-grandmother of Lillian and Isla. Caring sister of Rose Napolitano, Maryann MacKay, Joseph Cautillo and the late John and Anthony Cautillo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Gina's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Tuesday, February 4th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020