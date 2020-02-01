Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Revere , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN LORUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN "GINA" LORUSSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN "GINA" LORUSSO Obituary
LORUSSO, Jean "Gina" Age 75, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Cherished daughter of the late Alfonso and Filomena (Cuoco) Cautillo. Beloved wife of the late Rocco LoRusso. Loving mother of Anthony LoRusso, Josephine Halloran and her husband Timothy, Jean Dragone, Milan LoRusso and Vincent LoRusso. Adored grandmother of Jessica, Dario, Meaghan, Dante, Maya, Madison and great-grandmother of Lillian and Isla. Caring sister of Rose Napolitano, Maryann MacKay, Joseph Cautillo and the late John and Anthony Cautillo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Gina's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Tuesday, February 4th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

View the online memorial for Jean "Gina" LORUSSO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -