DOHERTY, Jean Louise (Gormley) Of Quincy, passed away peacefully to be reunited with her beloved husband, Saturday evening May 9th, 2020, in the Wingate of Sharon after declining health at the age of 93.
Born on December 5, 1926 in East Boston; daughter of the late Nathaniel and Mary May (Ford) Gormley. Jean was raised in East Boston and lived most of her life in Quincy.
Jean graduated from Roslindale High School, and furthered her schooling with a degree in Education from Boston Teachers College. She spent most of her teaching career in Quincy; her love for educating children sustained her through the years as a Fifth Grade Elementary School Teacher at the Beechwood Knoll Elementary School in Quincy.
She was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Jean will forever live in the hearts and minds of those she taught and cared so much for over the years.
Her family and her friends were always first and foremost; she cherished the time spent surrounded by those she loved so deeply. In her spare time she belonged to many clubs including Book club, Theatre club, Movie club and her favorite, Bridge club. She was an avid Bridge player, even being the host of her Bridge club well into her eighties.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Doherty in 1998. Jean met John during the Blizzard of 1978, when she was 52 and John was 60. John offered to clean the snow off of her car and the rest is history. They enjoyed traveling the world together, wintering in Florida and spending many days on the Cape.
Jean is survived by her devoted & loving family. Dear nieces, Joan (Bedard) Caggiano, Margaret Bedard, Kathy Bedard, nephews, Robert, Brian and Jack Sullivan, cousins, Jack Ford and Marie (Ford) Hamblin. In addition, she is survived by several grand and great-grandnieces & nephews.
She was also predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Sullivan.
Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community; family gathered to Celebrate Jean's Life and remember the loved she shared with those she touched in a private Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in WALTHAM, followed by the burial at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan. For guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020