AGATI, Jean M. (DiPerna) Of Medford, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Agati, Retired Capt. Medford Fire Department. Devoted mother of Daniel Agati, his wife Deborah of Franklin, Diane Agati-Zullo of Stoneham, Janet Quinn, her husband Patrick of West Yarmouth, and Michael Agati of Medford. Loving grandmother of Danielle Quinn, Michelle Greenan, David Quinn and Tarah Agati. Loving great-grandmother of Braedyn, Tristyn and Liam. Sister of Mario DiPerna, his wife Kathleen of North Andover, Carl DiPerna and his wife Deborah of Peabody. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and her devoted caregiver, Linda Crawford. Jean was born in Somerville, MA, on January 25th, 1937. Growing up, she lived in Somerville and presently resided in Medford. She graduated from Somerville High School and went on to earn an Associate's Degree at Bunker Hill Community College. Jean was hardworking, organized, and had a strong passion for event planning. She pursued a career as the Catering Coordinator at Tufts University, where she worked for over 30 years, and was always held in the highest regard by the University and her many wonderful colleagues. Jean was the proud recipient of the Unsung Hero Award of Operations in 2012. Tufts will always hold a special place in her heart, as she never forgot her time there and how much she loved her career. Jean enjoyed spending quality time with her large, loving family and many close friends. Her kind spirit, friendly nature, and endless generosity speaks volumes about the kind of person she was. Jean truly touched the lives of so many and will be deeply missed by all. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Church, Medford and her Burial in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Due to the current pandemic, all Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020