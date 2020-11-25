1/1
JEAN M. (HEFFERNAN) ASHE
ASHE, Jean M. (Heffernan) Of Needham, formerly Dedham, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late John P. Ashe. Devoted mother of Kathy Price and her husband Kim of Chester, CT, John and his wife Kathy of Millis, Brian and his wife Jill Zolot of Marblehead, and David and his wife Lynda of Dedham. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Born in Minneapolis, she is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Delta Gamma sorority. A history and psychology teacher at Dedham High School for 25 years, she was loved and admired by her students. In addition to spending time with her family, she was an avid reader, including the New York Times every day. Jean was a lover of movies and a world traveler of six continents with her husband and close friends. London was her favorite. She loved to entertain and cook and her home was warm and welcoming to family and friends.  Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Dedham Food Pantry at dedhamfoodpantry.org. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Memories & Condolences

