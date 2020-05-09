|
BERBERIAN, Jean M. Age 91, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Berberian.
She was born in Boston, MA in 1928, and lived in Belmont, MA in the early years and moved to Wellesley, MA, where she attended and graduated high school in 1946. Mrs. Berberian attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and studied fashion design. She later taught fashion design at Garland Junior College in Boston for many years.
She was very active in the Winchester community. In her free time she enjoyed playing bridge, tennis and golf. She was also a member of the Winchester Garden Club, Winchester Tennis Association and the Winton Club.
Mrs. Berberian is survived by a daughter, Paula Marion of Albany, New York; a son, Marc Berberian of Watertown; a grandson, Blake Marion, now serving in Norfolk, Virginia in the United States Navy, a brother, Richard Bazirgan and his wife Dede of Byfield, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life in Mrs. Berberian's memory will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Winchester Historical Society, 15 High Street, Winchester, MA. 01890.
Arrangements are under the care of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER. Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020