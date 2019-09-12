|
BROOKS, Jean M. (Gillooly) Of Westwood, died September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William G. Brooks, Jr. for 59 years. Loving mother of William G. Brooks III and his wife Donna of Westwood, Paul Brooks and his wife Susan of Waltham and Mary Tamburrini and her husband Vincent of Buzzards Bay. Cherished grandmother of David Brooks of Westwood, Kevin Brooks and his wife Stacy of Norwood, Laura and Mark Brooks both of Westwood and Andrea and Deanna Brooks both of Waltham. Great-grandmother of "Jack" and "Ben" Brooks. Sister of the late Robert and Richard Gillooly, Margery Santoro and Gloria Logan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Sunday, Sept. 15th from 2-6pm. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday morning, Sept. 16th at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019