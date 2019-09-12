Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
New Westwood Cemetery
View Map
JEAN M. (GILLOOLY) BROOKS

JEAN M. (GILLOOLY) BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Jean M. (Gillooly) Of Westwood, died September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William G. Brooks, Jr. for 59 years. Loving mother of William G. Brooks III and his wife Donna of Westwood, Paul Brooks and his wife Susan of Waltham and Mary Tamburrini and her husband Vincent of Buzzards Bay. Cherished grandmother of David Brooks of Westwood, Kevin Brooks and his wife Stacy of Norwood, Laura and Mark Brooks both of Westwood and Andrea and Deanna Brooks both of Waltham. Great-grandmother of "Jack" and "Ben" Brooks. Sister of the late Robert and Richard Gillooly, Margery Santoro and Gloria Logan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Sunday, Sept. 15th from 2-6pm. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday morning, Sept. 16th at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
