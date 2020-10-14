BRUNO, Jean M. (Doherty) Of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerard Bruno. Loving mother of Gerard Bruno and his wife Susan of Wilmington, Joanne Netherton and her husband David of Concord and John Bruno of Manchester, NH. Devoted daughter of John Doherty and Margurite (Browne). Dear sister of the late Leo, Alice, Jackie, Richard Doherty and June Russo. Cherished grandmother of Marc, Elaine, Ross, Myles, John Allan, Jason, Jennifer, Melissa and Marriann. Adored great-grandmother of Avery, Adelynn, Wolf, Zahara, Shane, Jade, Nathan, Trevor, Alaina and Ethan. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (Corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Saturday, October 17th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train by calling 1-800-932-9541. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Cota Family Funeral Home
and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765