|
|
BURKE, Jean M. (Whitford) Of Wakefield. July 10. Wife of the late Ralph J. Burke. Mother of Ellen Sessa of Wakefield, Ralph J. Burke, Jr. and wife Karen of Dracut, Susan Coscia and husband William of York, ME, Thomas Burke and wife Kimberly of Peabody, Daniel Burke and wife Chely of Wakefield and Katherine Hanna and husband Kevin of Stoneham. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her granddaughter, Kathryn Burke. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Sunday from 1-4pm. Funeral Service at the Lynnfield-Wakefield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield Monday at 11am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019