Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnfield-Wakefield United Methodist Church
273 Vernon St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN M. (WHITFORD) BURKE


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN M. (WHITFORD) BURKE Obituary
BURKE, Jean M. (Whitford) Of Wakefield. July 10. Wife of the late Ralph J. Burke. Mother of Ellen Sessa of Wakefield, Ralph J. Burke, Jr. and wife Karen of Dracut, Susan Coscia and husband William of York, ME, Thomas Burke and wife Kimberly of Peabody, Daniel Burke and wife Chely of Wakefield and Katherine Hanna and husband Kevin of Stoneham. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her granddaughter, Kathryn Burke. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Sunday from 1-4pm. Funeral Service at the Lynnfield-Wakefield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield Monday at 11am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now