|
|
BURROUGHS, Jean M. Of Waltham, MA passed away at West Newton Healthcare Nursing Home on May 7 at the age of 82. Born in New London, CT on October 9, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Laura and Hillman Marshall. In addition to her husband, John, she leaves her sons, Jeffrey and his wife Ruth of El Sobrante, CA and James and his wife Denise of Mendon, MA. She leaves six grandchildren, Hannah and Sadie of El Sobrante, CA, David, Taylor, Christopher, and Sarah of Mendon, MA, and two cats Inky and Jack of Waltham. She graduated from the University of Connecticut majoring in clothing and textiles in 1959 and earned a master's degree in 1962. While there she met and married John Burroughs also a student who was attaining a degree in electrical engineering. They moved to Waltham, MA following a job offer for John. As the two boys grew older Jean began substitute teaching in the Waltham schools while pursuing a master's degree in education at UMass Framingham. She then taught full time in the Boston School System until layoffs in 1980. She returned to UMass Framingham to attain a master's degree in nutrition and dietetics. She worked as dietitian at several different hospitals in the Boston area until her retirement. Jean had a compassion for homeless cats performing rescues at various cat colonies in the Waltham area. Eventually she took over the direction of the non-profit, Kitty Haven, which coordinated the rescue of homeless cats and their adoption into forever homes. Jean pursued Scottish folk dancing in her earlier days at which her husband was hopeless. Fencing also featured for a short time. Bowling leagues at various local alleys she enjoyed. Her golf interest, inherited from both her parents, led her into various golf leagues playing at Potter Pond, Fresh Pond, and Green Meadow. Due to the restrictions required by the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jean's life will be scheduled at a later date. Andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Jean M. BURROUGHS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020