CUNNIFFE, Jean M. (Duffy) Of Roslindale, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Cunniffe. Loving mother of Michael Cunniffe and his wife Mary Pat of Hanover, Karen Couture and her husband Richard of Weston, FL, and Sheila Marie Brady of Georgetown. Devoted grandmother of 5 and the late Jeanie Elizabeth. Great-grandmother of 3. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 o'clock in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Jean to Boston Medical Center, Department of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, 72 East Concord Street, Vose 4, Boston, MA 02118. For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019