JEAN M. (COTTAM) DALEY

JEAN M. (COTTAM) DALEY Obituary
DALEY, Jean M. (Cottam) Of Peabody, December 17, 2019, age 88, formerly of Wakefield and Malden. Surviving her are 2 daughters, Maureen P. Whittier and her husband Michael of Tewksbury and Christine Antonelli and her husband Jack of Peabody, a son, Paul M. Daley of Peabody, 5 grandchildren, Matthew Antonelli and his wife Laura, Carolina Kolinsky and her husband Andrew, Christina Daley, Michael Daley and Amanda Bari, 2 great-grandchildren, Matty Antonelli, Jr. and Mia Antonelli, a sister, Claire Lucas of Tyngsboro, a brother, Paul Cottam of Malden and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Jack, Charles, Robert and David Cottam. Her Funeral will be held from the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
