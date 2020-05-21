|
DORNEY, Jean M. Longtime resident of Belmont, died at home on May 18, 2020. Jean was born in Cambridge to John T. and Mary (Linehan) Dorney. She spent her youth in Watertown, graduating from Watertown High in 1948. She enjoyed a 20 year career at the Somerset Hotel in Boston as a wedding consultant. She used to say that she married everyone but herself. She concluded her full-time professional career as an administrative assistant at McLean Hospital, retiring in 1995 before enjoying her part-time work at HomeNet International in Belmont for many years. Jean loved Belmont, moving to Belmont at 14 years of age. She was predeceased by her parents and her toy poodle, Beau Beau, who lived to be almost 20 years old. Jean was a resilient and independent woman who had a smile and kind words for everyone. She is survived by her dear friends, Julie and Jim O'Brien of Belmont and their daughters, Elizabeth, Katie and Maggie, and Penny Sansoucie of Watertown as well as other friends and neighbors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020