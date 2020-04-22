|
FRENCH, Jean M. (Steede) Of Weston, formerly of Waltham, April 18, 2020. Wife of the late James H. French. Mother of Pamela J. French of Waltham, Kathleen M. Robbins (Larry) of Spofford, NH, Sandra F. Ruland (Frederick) of Wayland, and Michael J. French of Casselberry, FL. Grandmother of Kate Robbins (Annette Diorio), Kevin Robbins, James French, and Catherine and William Ruland. Sister of John R. Steede of Otisfield, ME, Marilyn P. Eagan of Waltham and the late Kevin K. Steede, David C. Steede, and Joseph T. Steede. Funeral Services and Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass for Jean at a later date in Saint Julia's Church, Weston will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020