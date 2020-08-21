|
GREELEY, Jean M. (Begley) Of Foxboro, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Loving wife of the late Francis M. Greeley of 45 years. Loving mother of Paul (Amy) of Dover, Gerald (Lee) of Westwood, Christopher (Katharine) of West Roxbury, Margaret Julio (Robert) of Foxboro, the late Brian (Rita) and Michael (Susan). Loving grandma of Meghan, Catherine, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Maeve, Robert, Lia, Brian, Nora Greeley, Lindsay and James Julio, Caitlin, Andrew, Anna Greeley. Great-grandmother of Greeley Maddox. Sister of the late Sister Margaret RGS, Sister Agnes FMM, Helen, Anna, Martin, John, James, Edmund, Francis Begley, Mary Malley. Roslindale HS '44, Carney Hospital School of Nursing '47, worked as RN for MBTA for many years. Member, Foxboro Senior Center. Funeral Mass Monday, August 24, 11 AM at Saint Mary's Church Foxboro. Burial at 2:15, Bourne National Cemetery. Donations may be made to: FMM 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508.543.5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020