HOLLAND, Jean M. (Bulger) Of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died on September 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.
Jean was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Holland. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, the late Joseph D. Toomey, Jr., first Lieutenant in the United States Army. Jean was the devoted mother of Sheila H. Quinn of Needham and Christopher D. Holland and his wife Lindsey of Scituate. She was the loving grandmother of Kevin W. Quinn, Jr., Clare H. and Rose M. Quinn, all of Needham, Finley G., and Ronan F. Holland, both of Scituate. Jean was the dear sister of The Hon. William M. Bulger and his wife Mary, Carol McCarthy and Jack Bulger, all of South Boston, Sheila McKeon and her husband Bill of Hull and the late James J. Bulger and his surviving partner Catherine Greig. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Jane (McCarthy) Bulger. She graduated from South Boston High School in 1945. Jean lived her life with courage and faith and valued her right to make up her own mind. Jean's true passion was her family. She deeply loved her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children, cousins and her many godchildren. She nurtured and bettered all who knew her. She was active in the Merrymount Association and so enjoyed her line dancing classes at The Kennedy Senior Center.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, September 18th, 4-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, September 19th, prior to Jean's Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy, at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Kennedy Senior Center, 440 E. Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171. See:
www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019