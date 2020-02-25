Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
JEAN M. KOMUNIECKI

JEAN M. KOMUNIECKI Obituary
KOMUNIECKI, Jean M. Of Westwood, Feb 24. Beloved wife of the late Edmund P. Tutlys and dear mother of Patrick Tutlys of Westwood. Brother of Richard and Robert Komuniecki. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service Monday, March 2 at 11 am at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD, followed by interment in New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
