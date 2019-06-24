McCARTHY, Jean M. (Johnson) Of Dover and Marion, MA, and Glen, NH died peacefully June 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Philip E. McCarthy, MD for 62 years.



Jean was born in Brockton and raised in North Easton, the daughter of the late James and Alice (Slattery) Johnson. A graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Jean received her RN from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and Bachelors Degree from Boston College. She was also a nursing instructor at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. For the past 40 years, she had been the office manager for her husband's and son's medical practices.



Jean loved floral design and competition. She was a member of Chicatabot and Amelia Garden Clubs in Dover and Beth Shalom in Needham. She was also a master judge with the Garden Federation of Massachusetts, Mass Horticultural Society and Landscape Design Association. Jean had been a member of the Piney Point Beach Club, Kittansett Club and Beverly Yacht Club of Marion.



Jean enjoyed time with her family and friends whether it be cooking, skiing, hiking, sailing, and traveling. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was supported by her churches and her Catholic faith.



In addition to her husband Phil, Jean is survived by her six children, Jean McCarthy and her partner Jenny Fredericks of Seattle, WA, Philip McCarthy, Jr. and his wife Erin of Bolton, MA, Kathleen Martin and her husband William of Boulder, CO, Colin McCarthy and his wife Pamela of North Easton, MA, Brendan McCarthy, MD, and his wife Heather of Dover, MA and Kevin McCarthy, MD, and his wife Kristina of Norfolk, MA. She also leaves seventeen grandchildren, Zachary, Logan, Philip, III, Meaghan, Kerry, Kasey, Caroline, Bridget, Robert, Brendan, Jr, Connor, Ryan, Devon, Kevin, Jr, Gavin, Cullen and Aidan. She was predeceased by her brothers, James H. Johnson MD, and Edmond Johnson.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre Street, Dover, MA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe from June 25 to June 26, 2019