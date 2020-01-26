|
REARDON, Jean M. (McCarthy) Of Medford, died peacefully on January 25th, surrounded by family at the Greenwood Nursing & Rehab Center in Wakefield. She was 84 years old. Jean was predeceased by her parents John and Winnifred (Sullivan) McCarthy, brothers John McCarthy, Robert McCarthy and his wife Betty, Joseph McCarthy, sister Virginia McCarthy, and grandson Ryan Reardon. She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage, son Paul and his wife Norma of Groveland, daughter Mary of Melrose, son John of Framingham, and grandson Matthew Reardon of Groveland. Jean leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who will all miss her dearly. Raised in Cambridge, Jean graduated with high honors from Cambridge Latin High School in 1953. She moved to Natick in 1958 and worked many years first for the Cambridge Trust Co. and later at Jackson Fuel Co. in Medford. Jean was a devoted mother who always provided loving support to her family and friends. She and her husband worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed travel, vacationing in various destinations in New England, the greater US and Europe with family as well as her church group at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church in Malden. Jean enjoyed an active social life in her retirement and made many good friends taking crochet, line dancing, and other continuing education classes. With her warm smile, kind heart and selfless generosity, Jean will be lovingly remembered as a very charitable person who always lent a helping hand to those in need. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Thursday, January 30th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Jean's favorite charities, The Band of Parents, a childhood cancer organization dedicated to curing Neuroblastoma in memory of her grandson Ryan. https://www.bandofparents.org/donate-now Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020