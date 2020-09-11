WASZKIEWICZ, Jean M. (Ashwin) Of Salem, NH, formerly of Dorchester, passed away September 10th. Beloved wife of the late Jan Waszkiewicz. Mother of Christine J. Barriere and her husband Larry of Manchester, NH, Peter M. Waszkiewicz and his wife Linda of Wrentham, Robert A. Waszkiewicz and his wife Donna of Alton, NH, and the late Teresa Callahan and her late husband Michael Callahan and the late Richard J. Waszkiewicz and his wife Maura of Dorchester. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great-grandson Andrew Cunningham. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday from 3-6 pm. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester Monday morning at 11:00 am. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Jean M. (Ashwin) WASZKIEWICZ