Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Waltham, MA
JEAN (TARANTO) MAGNO

JEAN (TARANTO) MAGNO Obituary
MAGNO, Jean (Taranto) Age 84, of Waltham, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife to Thomas Magno. Loving mother of Laurie Kiley & her husband Leo, Lisa Shepple & her husband Kevin, Thomas Magno & his wife Ernestine, Mary Grace Smerlas & her husband Charles and Jeanne McDonald & her husband Bernie. Cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren. Dear sister to Adeline Nardone and the late Rose Giardina, Mary Cannistraro, Angelo Taranto, Anthony Taranto & Josephine Taranto. Family and friends will Celebrate Jean's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-7 PM and again on Saturday at 8:30 AM, followed by a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church in Waltham. Burial in Newton Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
