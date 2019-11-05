|
MAGNO, Jean (Taranto) Age 84, of Waltham, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife to Thomas Magno. Loving mother of Laurie Kiley & her husband Leo, Lisa Shepple & her husband Kevin, Thomas Magno & his wife Ernestine, Mary Grace Smerlas & her husband Charles and Jeanne McDonald & her husband Bernie. Cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren. Dear sister to Adeline Nardone and the late Rose Giardina, Mary Cannistraro, Angelo Taranto, Anthony Taranto & Josephine Taranto. Family and friends will Celebrate Jean's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-7 PM and again on Saturday at 8:30 AM, followed by a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church in Waltham. Burial in Newton Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019