Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi church
Braintree, MA
JEAN MARGARET (CHASE) QUINN

JEAN MARGARET (CHASE) QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Jean Margaret (Chase) Of Braintree, passed away in Boston on January 23, 2020, following a brief illness. Jean was born in London, England, and moved to the US in 1981. She lived for many years in Braintree and most recently in Quincy. Jean was the beloved mother of Peter Newitt, Susan Newitt and Edward Quinn, all of London, England, Anne Q. Belknap of Cohasset, and the late Phillip Newitt. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward Joseph Quinn. She is survived by four generations of loving grandchildren including Mark A. Stevens, Jr. of New York City. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Francis of Assisi church in Braintree, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 CJC Highway, Scituate, MA. Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc [email protected] 781-843-0890

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
