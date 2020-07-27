|
|
ALLIN, Jean Marie (Hanagan) Age 79, of Derry, NH, died July 18, 2020. Born in Waltham, MA on January 25, 1941, she was the daughter of Dr. John R. and Florence (Connelly) Hanagan. Jean Marie graduated from Waltham High School, Class of 1958. She earned a degree in Education from Boston College in 1962. Jean Marie taught French and Spanish in several school districts, including Dedham, MA, Milford, Manchester, and Salem, NH. She was predeceased by her husband, Sherwood Allin as well as her brother, Dr. John R. Hanagan. Family members include a daughter, Catherine Dionne and her husband, William, of Derry, NH; two grandsons, Joshua Dionne and Benjamin Dionne, both of Derry, NH; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Dionne. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours, with social distancing and masks, are Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 to 5:30 PM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, MANCHESTER, NH. A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 5:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com
View the online memorial for Jean Marie (Hanagan) ALLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020